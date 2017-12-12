Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for season-high 39 in Monday's loss
Lillard scored 39 points (12-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.
Despite coming into the game nursing a sore ankle, Lillard carried the Blazers' offense with a season high in scoring, but as per usual he got little help aside from C.J. McCollum. The point guard is having one of his patented hot streaks, scoring 30 or more points in three straight games and six o f his last nine while averaging 30.7 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 boards and 4.0 three-pointers over that stretch.
