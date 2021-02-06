Lillard recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Knicks.

It was thought Lillard might have a minutes limit for Saturday's game, but that clearly wasn't the case. He recorded a season-high four steals in the loss while unsurprisingly leading the team in scoring and assists.