Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits stadium with limp

Lillard (knee), who left the locker room with a noticeable limp following Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, said he will have a better idea of the extent of his injury Thursday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Lillard apparently injured his right knee when Pau Gasol collided into the back of it during Wednesday's contest. He briefly exited the game but was able to return after trainers deemed it a contusion. Still, Lillard said he couldn't move down the stretch, and admits to basically being used as a decoy on crucial plays. He finished the game with 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes. Expect an update on his status prior to the Trail Blazers' next game, which comes against the Nuggets on Friday.