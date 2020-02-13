Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits with groin strain
Lillard sustained a right groin strain during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during the closing stages of the fourth quarter and will undergo an MRI Thursday to determine the severity of the issue. Lillard had 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal prior to leaving the game. According to Woike, Lillard won't be participating in the All-Star festivities this weekend as a result.
