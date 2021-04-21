Lillard (hamstring) plans to return to the Portland lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard has missed the Trail Blazers' last three games due to right hamstring tendinopathy, but his expected availability for Wednesday suggests he may have just been held out of Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers as a precaution for the front end of a back-to-back set. Before missing time with the hamstring issue, Lillard had been in a funk over his last six outings, averaging 19.5 points while shooting 35.9 percent from the floor. Fantasy managers will hope that the time off to recover from the hamstring injury will allow Lillard to re-emerge as the healthy, more productive version of himself that he was earlier this season.