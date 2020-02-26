Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected out 'couple more' games
Lillard (groin) will travel with the Trail Blazers during the team's upcoming three-game road trip to Indiana, Atlanta and Orlando, but he's expected to be sidelined "a couple more games," Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
This is unfortunate news for the Trail Blazers, who are on the fringes of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. While Lillard remains sidelined, C.J. McCollum, who has three straight double-doubles, will presumably continue to handle most of the play-making responsibilities.
