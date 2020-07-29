Lillard (foot) is expected to be available for Friday's opener against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Lillard missed the Blazers' final two scrimmages due to left foot soreness, but it appears he'll be healthy enough to play by Friday. In Lillard's final 10 appearances before the season went on hiatus, he averaged 24.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.7 minutes.