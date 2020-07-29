Lillard (foot) is expected to be available for Friday's opener against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Lillard missed the Blazers' final two scrimmages due to left foot soreness, but it appears he'll be healthy enough to play by Friday. In Lillard's final 10 appearances before the season went on hiatus, he averaged 24.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.7 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Status uncertain for scrimmage•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sitting out with foot injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Passive in opening scrimmage•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Won't play 'meaningless games'•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 25 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dishes out six assists•