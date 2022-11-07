Lillard (calf) is set to make his return Monday against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard missed four consecutive contests due to a right calf strain but will return to action on Monday. Through five games this season, Lillard has averaged 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 35.0 minutes per game. His return will hamper the production of Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons (foot).