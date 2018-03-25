Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Sunday
Lillard (personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Lillard is awaiting the birth of his his child and while he's currently expected to take the court as usual, there's still a small chance he takes off just before tip-off to be with his wife. Season-long owners should keep him in lineups as expected, though he comes with some risk for those attempting to use him in DFS contests. If Lillard is scratched last second, Shabazz Napier would likely be the top candidate to replace him in the starting five.
