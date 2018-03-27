Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Tuesday

Lillard (personal) is in the arena and expected to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Lillard continues to await the birth of his child and there's an outside chance he could leave the arena at some point prior to tip-off to be with his wife. That said, he's currently with the team and all indications point to him being available once again. It will be a situation to monitor closely up until tip-off, but it does make Lillard a much riskier play for Tuesday's DFS slate.