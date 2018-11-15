Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Wednesday
Lillard is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Lillard didn't practice Tuesday due to a right knee injury, but appears to be all good heading into Wednesday's night game. Although this is a good sign, a final decision on Lillard's availability will likely be made closer to tipoff.
