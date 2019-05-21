Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to sign supermax
Lillard and the Trail Blazers are expected to agree to terms on a four-year, $191 million supermax extension this offseason, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
While Lillard and the Blazers fizzled out in four games against Golden State in the West Finals, the four-time All-Star is set to sign a massive contract that will likely keep him in Portland for the duration of his prime years. Lillard -- who's widely expected to make a 2018-19 All-NBA team, which he needs to qualify for the extension -- is still under contract for two more seasons on his current deal, so the $191 extension wouldn't kick in until the start of the 2021-22 season. As a result, Lillard would be committed to the Blazers for the next six years, meaning his next opportunity for a contract wouldn't come until he's 34 years old. Lillard, 28, has never wavered in his stance that he wants to play out his career in Portland, and the supermax would essentially cement his status as the face of the franchise through the middle of the next decade. Lillard is coming off of a season in which he averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 made three-pointers per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fights in vain through injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Playing through separated ribs•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient shooting once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Key gaffe in closing seconds•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Inefficient night Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Contributes despite shooting woes•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...