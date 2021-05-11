Lillard produced 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 140-129 win over the Rockets.

Surged by a record-breaking 50-point first quarter, Lillard and the Blazers were up early and never relinquished the lead. Although Lillard is usually left out of MVP consideration, he is the epitome of 'valuable' for Portland, as the team would be nowhere near the sixth seed without his gigantic stat lines. His past five games have been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 33.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4-4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over that span.