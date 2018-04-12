Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 36 points in finale

Lillard contributed 36 points (13-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Lillard ensured the Blazers finished the regular season on a high note and clinched the No. 3 seed and Northwest Division title. The All-Star point guard heads into the postseason in the midst of a torrid offensive stretch, one that saw him average 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36.0 minutes in five April games while eclipsing the 30-point mark twice overall. Given his outsized role in the team's offensive attack, Lillard projects as one of the most coveted fantasy assets for those playing in playoff formats and DFS contests during the postseason.