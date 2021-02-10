Lillard notched 36 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Lillard ended with just two assists and ceded the playmaking duties to Gary Trent, who ended with a team-high six dimes, in an attempt to be a more aggressive scorer. Despite the shooting woes, the plan worked to perfection and Lillard has now scored 35 or more points in seven different contests. Lillard has also scored five or more treys in five straight games.