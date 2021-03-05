Lillard scored 44 points (13-26 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and dished seven assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 victory over the Kings.

Lillard was nearly unstoppable down the stretch, at one point scoring 10 straight points for Portland to guide the team to a narrow victory. His 44 overall points and eight treys tied his season-high marks set Jan. 30 against Chicago. The All-Star point guard finishes the first half of the campaign with nearly identical numbers to those he posted overall last season, including 29.8 points, 4.3 boards and 8.0 dimes per game.