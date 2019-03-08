Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 51 points Thursday
Lillard poured in 51 points (15-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 18-20 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 47 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 loss to the Thunder.
Lillard went off Thursday, dropping a season-high 51 points on 15-of-28 shooting. It appeared as though both he and Russell Westbrook were on a mission in this one, putting their teams on their backs whilst pushing for victory. The Trail Blazers were able to force overtime but came out flat and fell behind early, never recovering. Lillard has had a fabulous season once again, however, he had scored in excess of 30 points just once in his previous eight games prior to this explosion.
