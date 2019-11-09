Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 60 in loss

Lillard amassed 60 points (19-33 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 15-15 FT), five assists and four rebounds during Friday's loss to Brooklyn.

Lillard easily secured a career-high in scoring Friday after he detonated against the Nets. The star guard was unstoppable, hitting shots from all over the floor and getting to the line at will. While he's not going to sniff 60 most nights, Lillard's ascended to a new level this season and is averaging a career-best 33.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 threes and 1.3 steals in 38.0 minutes per game so far. Most impressive is the fact he's converting shots from all levels at a career-best rate, hitting 495 percent of his field goals, 39.8 percent of his threes and 90.8 percent of his free throws.