Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for game-high 34 points in win
Lillard posted 34 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
Lillard's scoring total was a game-high figure and represented his second consecutive 30-point effort. He also equaled his second-highest assist total of the season while turning in his second-best shooting performance of the campaign (52.6 percent). Lillard has been particularly hot from long distance over his last pair of contests, as evidenced by a matching 52.6 percent success rate from behind the arc. The All-Star point guard will look to continue his successful month against the Wizards on Saturday night.
