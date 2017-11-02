Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for near triple-double Wednesday
Lillard posted 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Lillard was unsurprisingly a focal point of the Blazers' offense, especially in the second half. He did see his would-be game-winning floater blocked by Rudy Gobert as time expired in regulation, but he eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second consecutive game. Lillard has taken a combined 50 shots over that pair of contests, both which have culminated in losses. The sixth-year pro was also particularly active on the glass Wednesday, as his 10 rebounds served as a season high. After a pair of excellent individual performances that have nevertheless failed to yield victories, Lillard will look to get the Blazers back into the win column against the Lakers on Thursday.
