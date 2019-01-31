Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for stellar night
Lillard tallied 36 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 132-105 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Lillard showed absolutely no ill effects from the knee injury that had kept him out of Saturday's contest, exploding for game-high point and assist totals. The 28-year-old's performance was simply an extension of what is now an eight-game hot streak during which he's eclipsed 30 points and shot at least 50.0 percent on four occasions apiece. Lillard is also enjoying his best month as a facilitator in January, as he's dished out five or more assists in 13 of 14 games during the month and is averaging an impressive 7.6 dimes over that span.
