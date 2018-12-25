Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for team-high scoring haul
Lillard managed 33 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 121-118 win over the Mavericks on Sunday.
Lillard's scoring and assists totals both served as team highs, and his perfect showing from the free-throw line helped propel him to his second 30-point effort over the last four games. The 28-year-old has scored between 24 and 39 points in four of his last five contests overall, the latest hot stretch in a prolific month that's seen him average 28.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting (including 47.4 percent from three-point range) across 11 contests.
