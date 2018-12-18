Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes offensively in close win
Lillard (personal) totaled 39 points (11-20 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-127 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Lillard was in top form offensively Monday, and the Blazers ultimately needed every one of his points to secure a tough road win. The All-Star point guard scored 22 of his points in a highly impressive third quarter, and his two free throws in the closing seconds helped seal the win. Lillard was especially effective from distance, and he drained five of his six shots from distance during his aforementioned third-quarter tear. The behind-the-arc success is simply an extension of what has been a dominant December for Lillard in that regard, as he's now shooting 47.3 percent from distance in eight contests during the month and has hit nine of his last 10 three-point attempts across the last two contests.
