Lillard generated 39 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Lillard had a huge impact despite only playing for 29 minutes. Drilling seven threes certainly boosted his scoring effort, and after that barrage, he wasn't needed for much of the fourth quarter. While the 30-year old guard isn't reaching his usual meteoric stat lines on a nightly basis through the first few weeks of the season, there's no cause to worry about Lillard. His first double-double is probably right around the corner.