Lillard (calf) is targeting Sunday's game versus the Pacers as a return date, Chris Haynes of TNT reports.

With Lillard returning Sunday, he would then miss Wednesday's game versus the Lakers and Saturday's game versus the Jazz with a right calf strain. Justise Winslow will likely remain in the starting lineup with the star point guard out. Lillard is averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 35.2 minutes across 11 games this season.