Lillard scored 21 points (6-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Rockets.

Lillard took the team scoring title on the night, but it was a key free throw that he made in the final minute that helped Portland pull away for good. The 30-year-old has picked up right where he left off when the NBA was put on hold, averaging 26.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 11 assists in three games since the restart. He'll look to maintain that pace Thursday against Denver.