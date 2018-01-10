Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Feeling better, but uncertain for Wednesday

Lillard relayed Tuesday that his strained right calf felt better, but he still considers himself "day-to-day" heading into Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Lillard missed his second straight game Tuesday against the Thunder due to the calf issue and was sidelined for the seventh time in nine contests, with a right hamstring issue contributing to his previous five absences. The Trail Blazers aren't scheduled to hold a morning shootaround Wednesday ahead of the second game of a back-to-back set, so clarity on Lillard's status for Wednesday might not come until shortly before the 8 p.m. EST tip time. If Lillard is held out again, Shabazz Napier, who is averaging 18 points per game in the contests Lillard has missed, would pick up another start at point guard.