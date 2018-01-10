Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Feeling better, but uncertain for Wednesday
Lillard relayed Tuesday that his strained right calf felt better, but he still considers himself "day-to-day" heading into Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard missed his second straight game Tuesday against the Thunder due to the calf issue and was sidelined for the seventh time in nine contests, with a right hamstring issue contributing to his previous five absences. The Trail Blazers aren't scheduled to hold a morning shootaround Wednesday ahead of the second game of a back-to-back set, so clarity on Lillard's status for Wednesday might not come until shortly before the 8 p.m. EST tip time. If Lillard is held out again, Shabazz Napier, who is averaging 18 points per game in the contests Lillard has missed, would pick up another start at point guard.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: 'Might' play fewer minutes than usual•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start