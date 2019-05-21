Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fights in vain through injury

Lillard supplied 28 points (11-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds across 44 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-117 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

Lillard continued to fight through his separated ribs and almost managed to help the Blazers stave off elimination. However, the All-Star guard came up just short, failing to find the net on a last-gasp desperation three-point attempt at the final buzzer in overtime. Lillard did turn in his best shooting effort of the series Monday, as he'd failed to drain better than 37.5 percent of his attempts in any of the first three games. His injury naturally played a role in his poor marksmanship, and it ultimately cost Portland heavily in the form of a clean sweep out of the postseason. The 28-year-old guard will now take some much-needed recovery time before getting ready to help the Blazers bounce back in the 2019-20 campaign.