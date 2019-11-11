Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fills stat sheet against Atlanta
Lillard had 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 11-12 FT), six assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 44 minutes during Portland's 124-113 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Lillard was coming off a 60-point performance prior to this game and while he is not expected to recreate that scoring output in the foreseeable future, he should remain as Portland's main scoring threat going forward. Through 10 games, the star point guard is averaging 33.0 points per game on 49.3 shooting from the field.
