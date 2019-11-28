Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Fills stat sheet in win
Lillard had 27 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Thunder.
Lillard missed two games last week, but he has returned stronger with averages of 21.0 points, 8.3 assists and 3.3 threes per game in his three outings following the injury. He has fully embraced his status as Portland's go-to guy on offense, and his 27.3 points per game this season would rate as a career-high mark for the eight-year veteran.
