Lillard delivered 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Rockets.

Lillard put up excellent numbers as usual, but Portland's defense allowed a lead to slip away and couldn't hold off Houston in the final seconds. Lillard heaved up a last-second attempt to tie the game, but it was off the mark. CJ McCollum's prolonged absence ensures Lillard's continued excellence with a heavier load, although players like Gary Trent and Anfernee Simons have helped prop up the backcourt as well.