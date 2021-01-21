Lillard and the Blazers will not play Friday against Memphis after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Wednesday's game also postponed, this is a major setback for Lillard's fantasy managers, who will get just one more game this week (Sunday vs. NYK) out of the star guard. The COVID-19 issues seem to be on the Grizzlies' side, so the hope is that Portland's schedule will be mostly unaffected going forward.