Lillard finished Friday's 128-118 preseason loss to the Warriors with 23 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-13 FT), three assists and one rebound over 26 minutes.

Lillard paced the Trail Blazers offensively, with 18 of the veteran point guard's 23 points coming in the first half. He looks fully healthy for the 2026-27 season after sitting out all of last year while rehabbing from a torn left Achilles tendon that he suffered during the 2024-25 playoffs as a member of the Bucks. The Trail Blazers' backcourt rotation this season is something to watch, given that the top-4 options consists of Lillard, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday (rest) and Scoot Henderson.