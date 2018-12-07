Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 25 points Thursday

Lillard finished with 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 victory over the Suns.

Lillard took control early in this game as the Trail Blazers blew the Suns out in a lopsided encounter. The scoreline resulted in Lillard playing just 27 minutes which halted what could have been an amazing night. The Trail Blazers will host the Timberwolves on Saturday in what should be a much tighter matchup. Look for Lillard to return to his normal playing time for that one.