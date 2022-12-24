Lillard closed Friday's 120-107 loss to Denver with 34 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes.

Lillard racked up 20 first-half points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including two big threes in the second quarter to help Portland jump out to a six-point lead at the break. He added another 14 points in the second half but went just 1-of-5 during a 16-point quarter for the Trail Blazers as they fell behind on the road. Lillard's 34 points led the game while he also dished a team-high eight assists. He's now reached the 30-point mark five times in the month of December.