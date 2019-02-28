Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high point total in win
Lillard totaled 33 points (13-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
Lillard led all scorers in Wednesday's win, leading the Blazers to an important win over the Celtics. His 25.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game have made him an elite fantasy option across all formats.
