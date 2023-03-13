Lillard (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York.
Lillard was held out of Sunday's matchup in New Orleans due to a right calf injury, and his status remains up in the air for Tuesday's clash. He figures to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning and leading up to tipoff to determine whether he can take the floor.
