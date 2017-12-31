Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-time decision for Monday
Lillard (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Lillard has missed the last four games while working through a right hamstring strain and is in danger of remaining sidelined once again Monday. Look for him to test out the hamstring during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability, so we may not get another update until just before tip-off. If Lillard can't give it a go, Shabazz Napier would likely pick up another start.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Downgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out Friday and Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...