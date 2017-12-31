Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-time decision for Monday

Lillard (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Lillard has missed the last four games while working through a right hamstring strain and is in danger of remaining sidelined once again Monday. Look for him to test out the hamstring during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability, so we may not get another update until just before tip-off. If Lillard can't give it a go, Shabazz Napier would likely pick up another start.