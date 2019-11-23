Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-time decision

Lillard (back) declared himself a game-time decision for Saturday's clash against the Cavaliers, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has missed the Trail Blazers' previous two games due to back spasms. He was originally given a probable designation for Saturday's tilt, but it now sounds like his status is closer to questionable. The All-Star point guard will likely give it a go during pregame warmups before deciding his final status.