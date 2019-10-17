Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Getting Thursday off
Lillard will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise with it being Portland's final game of the preseason. Anfernee Simons should get the start at point guard in Lillard's absence Thursday.
