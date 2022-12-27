Lillard contributed 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Hornets.

Lillard continues to struggle with his three-point shot, connecting on just seven of his last 32 attempts, but he's still posting 22.3 points during his recent shooting slump. He's also dished out at least eight assists in each of his past three games, so despite poor shooting, Lillard is still stacking up quality fantasy performances, which is exactly what elite players do. Lillard will look to find his shooting stroke during a showdown with Golden State on Friday.