Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 25 in narrow loss
Lillard pitched in 25 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.
Despite another rough shooting night, Lillard drew even with Blake Griffin for the game-high scoring total and nearly led the Blazers to a win over the undefeated Clippers. The 27-year-old's early-season shooting woes are a bit of a concern, however, as he's managed a paltry 37.9 percent success rate from the field and has shot just 18.8 and 36.8 percent, respectively, in his last two contests. One encouraging aspect of Thursday's effort was that much of his success actually came from long range, with Lillard draining four of his nine attempts from behind the arc. Despite the difficulties, the multi-time All-Star is averaging a solid 21.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in the early going, and given his previous body of work, he's certainly expected to bounce back offensively in short order.
