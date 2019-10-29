Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 28 points
Lillard had 28 points (9-28 FG, 3-10 3PT, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Spurs.
Lillard struggled from the field, hitting just nine of 28 attempts, but he still managed a respectable 28 points, and he even notched a pair of blocks on the defensive end.
