Lillard had 32 points (11-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Coming off the bench for Team LeBron, Lillard was aggressive from the moment he stepped on the floor, leading all players with 20 shot attempts in 21 minutes of action. Lillard launched several threes from around the halfcourt line, none bigger than the one that brought Team LeBron to 170 points and clinched the victory, per the Elam Ending style. Lillard and the Blazers will have three off days before resuming play Thursday against Phoenix.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 44 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drains go-ahead three in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Registers double-double Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Great production not enough Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts 25 points, 13 dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 24 in blowout loss•