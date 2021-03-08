Lillard had 32 points (11-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Coming off the bench for Team LeBron, Lillard was aggressive from the moment he stepped on the floor, leading all players with 20 shot attempts in 21 minutes of action. Lillard launched several threes from around the halfcourt line, none bigger than the one that brought Team LeBron to 170 points and clinched the victory, per the Elam Ending style. Lillard and the Blazers will have three off days before resuming play Thursday against Phoenix.