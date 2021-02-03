Lillard managed 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 132-121 win over the Wizards.

After a disappointing 17-point performance in a blowout loss to the Bucks, Lillard bounced back with a great display Tuesday -- his 12th 30-point game of the season. It was also his ninth game with at least eight assists. Lillard and the Blazers face a much tougher test Thursday against the 76ers.