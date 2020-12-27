Lillard dropped 32 points (11-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and notched five rebounds along with nine assists in an overtime victory versus Houston on Saturday.

Lillard missed 17 of his 28 attempts from the field in the win, but his offensive output was a marked improvement over the nine-point effort he put forth in the season-opener Wednesday. The superstar point guard made up for the inefficient shooting by knocking down five three-pointers and dishing nine assists to help lead Portland to its first victory of the campaign. CJ McCollum has been the Blazers' leading scorer in each of the team's first two games, but Lillard should fill that role plenty often throughout the season.