Lillard totaled 41 points (12-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-16 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Pelicans.
Lillard was at it again Wednesday, rolling to his 13th game of the season with at least 40 points. Though backcourt mate Anfernee Simons returned from a three-game absence, he aggravated his sprained ankle in the third quarter and didn't return. With Simons likely to miss time once again, Lillard should continue to dominate the usage on the offensive end and put up scintillating numbers. Fantasy managers should expect a decline in efficiency eventually, however; over his last 15 games, Lillard is shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 95.8 percent from the free-throw line and 42.1 percent from three-point range, all of which are well above his career rates.
