Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 61 in OT win
Lillard went off for 61 points (17-37 FG, 11-20 3PT, 16-16 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in Monday's overtime win over the Warriors.
Coming off of back-to-back 34-point games, Lillard followed up with the highest-scoring night of his career, as well as in the history of the Trail Blazers franchise. Lillard hit a number of key shots late in the fourth quarter, including a step-back three-pointer to tie the game with just seconds left in regulation. He then led the Blazers' attack in the extra period, finishing with his second 60-point effort of the season. Lillard established season-highs in points and made threes, while his 45 minutes played were his second-most in any game this season.
