Lillard amassed 41 points (12-23 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Celtics.

Lillard continued to show out on Friday, despite dealing with a calf injury that could eventually lead to him being shut down for the season. After putting up a modest 16 points through the first three quarters, the point guard exploded for 25 points in the final period on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to finish with a game-high 41 points on the night. He hit a game-high six three-pointers in the contest and is now 14-of-32 from beyond the arc over his last two games. Lillard has also scored at least 30 points in six of eight games this month.