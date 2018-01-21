Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off for 31 points in Saturday win
Lillard tallied 31 points (10-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Mavericks.
Lillard started out red-hot, hitting nine straight shots (including seven threes) as the Blazers held off a late charge by the Mavs to log their third straight win. Although Lillard has missed three games due to injury in January, he's been superb in other games during the first month of 2018, averaging 25 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds over eight games. As Portland's primary offensive weapon, Lillard is a must-start every time he's on the floor.
